Council offers electric car owners the chance to have their own home charger fitted in Milton Keynes

The council is offering 100 electric car owners the chance to have their own personal charger fitted at their home.

Following a successful trial, MK City Council has decided unlock home charging for more motorists without off street parking.

The new method could save electric car drivers more than £1,100 each year.

In partnership with Kerbo Charge, the city council initially trialled ‘through-pavement channels’ for six families who don’t have access to off street parking. The trial is now being extended for up to 100 electric vehicle users in Milton Keynes.

MK City Council is offering electric car owners the chance to havre their own charger fitted directly outside their home

The product is installed in tarmac or stone pavements directly outside a customer’s home, creating a narrow channel (30mm deep, 42mm wide) with a hinged lid in which the user can easily place a charging cable, running it to their car with no trip hazards from trailing cables.

The product has proved a success for many residents as it gives them the confidence to move from petrol/diesel cars to electric, reducing CO2 emissions. David Peake, a resident that took part in the initial trial has hailed the new technology as ‘transformational’. Prior to enrolling onto the trial he either needed to trail a cable over the pavement or drive a small distance to his nearest charge point. He and others now have a specially designed polymer channel with a self-closing lid in the pathway outside their house, which they can switch on using an app.

MK resident David Peake, Milton Keynes took part in the trial. He said: “The Kerbo Charge installation has been transformational for me because I can now safely charge my car at home and drive in electric mode every day, saving around 80 litres of petrol every week and slashing my emissions. Hats off to Milton Keynes City Council for leading the way with this new technology.”

Recent data from Zap Map shows that on average, a resident who can charge their car at home spends £680 annually, compared to £1,820 for those using public chargers. This disparity is particularly evident for the 40% of UK households without driveways, where the expense of public charging turns many people away from owning an electric car.

Residents interested in the scheme can apply on the city council’s website.

Cabinet member for Public Realm, Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, said: “We have a proud history of supporting innovation and encouraging electric vehicle uptake here in Milton Keynes. We have one of the best public charging networks in the country but want to do more to help our residents. This extended trial enables our residents to home charge when they do not have a driveway, giving them the confidence to switch to a low-emission lifestyle which helps us meet our sustainability targets.”

Kerbo Charge co-founder Michael Goulden, added: “Our aim is to make it affordable for residents without driveways to move to electric. We’re delighted that Milton Keynes City Council is making home charging accessible to residents with street parking across the city. Milton Keynes is known as one of the most innovative councils in the UK and they’ve certainly lived up to that reputation here.”