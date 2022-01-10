Council offers £2,000 'Golden Hello' to anyone willing to work for them as a carer in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council is offering a £2,000 Golden Hello payment to successful applicants who are new or retuning to work as carers in adult social care.

But to apply for a job, people need to prove they are fully vaccinated or officially exempt for medical reasons..

The move comes after evidence that the number of carers in the UK is declining following the government's move to make Covid jabs mandatory for all working in care homes for older adults.

A £2,000 'Golden Hello' is offered to anyone wanting to work in a care role in MK Council's adult social care

Already, in Milton Keynes, this has resulted in 100 fewer carers citywide.

A spokesman for MK Council said: "Some of our carer roles already requirement mandatory Covid-19 vaccination. By the spring all of our carer positions will also require full vaccination. As part of pre-employment you will need to evidence that you are full vaccinated or have an authorised medical exemption."

If you are interested in becoming a carer at the council, you can also find out more here about the opportunities available. Applicants must have the right to work in the UK.