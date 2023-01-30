Council orders thousands of Milton Keynes families to stop feeding birds in their gardens due to rodent risks

Council chiefs have taken the unusual step of ordering residents in many parts of MK to stop leaving food out of birds in their gardens.

The move, guaranteed to ruffle the feathers of bird-lovers, is part of a £140,000 package to tackle rats and other rodents on several city estates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Official pest control programmes have been launched in problem areas and recently signs were erected in these areas telling people not to feed the wildlife at any time of the day or night.

People in many parts of MK should stop completely feeding bird in their gardens, says Milton Keynes City Council

Cllr Paul Trendall, Interim Cabinet member for the Public Realm on MK City Council, said today (Monday): “Please follow our guidance… If rodents are a problem where you live, please stop feeding wildlife entirely to help break the cycle."

He added: “We’re asking local people to help us make MK cleaner, greener and safer by being responsible when it comes to feeding birds and wildlife. We’re doing a lot of work to tackle pests, but sadly it’s not going to stop rodents breeding if they keep finding a reliable food source in people’s gardens.”

The no bird feeding rule applies to areas of the city where rodents are a known issue. In other areas, people can leave bird food out during the day but are urged to gather up all the scraps and bring them in at night.

A council spokesman said: "Rodents typically venture out into gardens and open spaces at night. The City Council is asking residents to stop leaving food scraps out overnight, including to clear any leftover seeds and other food from garden bird tables before the evening.”

Feeding birds encourages rats in MK, says the council

"Clean any bird feeders regularly, pick up spillages, and only put out a day’s worth of seeds at a time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “In areas where rodents have been spotted frequently, or if active pest control programmes are taking place, we’re urging residents to avoid feeding birds and other wildlife completely. We’re also asks local people not to feed wildlife or leave food scraps in public spaces.

The move follows many years of rat problems in MK. In some areas, people are struggling with huge ‘super rats’ – a species that seem to be resistant to poison and can outwit traps. Some of them are as big as small cats, it has been claimed.

But the latest bird feeding ban goes against the grain with advice from experts at the RSPB.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Winter is a difficult time of year for birds, the days are short and the nights are cold, so they must eat a lot of food in a short amount of time to have the energy to survive until the morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Food is harder to come by in winter. Insects are hibernating, grubs are buried deep in the ground and snow and ice make it harder to find food... Many of your kitchen scraps make ideal snacks for birds visiting your garden and can help them get the food they need to survive.”

The RSPB recommends leaving out fat, vegetables, fruit, cheese, biscuits and cake as well as bird seeds.