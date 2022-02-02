Council pledges cash help for Milton Keynes households struggling to pay bills during the energy crisis

Leading MK councillors are to set up an energy crisis fund with £250,000 worth of handouts to residents who cannot afford to pay gas and electricity bills.

A further £250,000 will be spent on helping people on fixed incomes to avoid fuel poverty through energy efficiency measures such as home insulation.

The moves have been proposed by the Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Cabinet and are due to be voted through council later this month.

People facing fuel poverty will be able to get help from MK Council

They come in response to a predicted crisis in April, when the government reviews the energy price cap. It has been reported that gas and electricity bills could rise by as much as 75% from this date.

This drastic increase – partnered with the National Insurance hike, increased cost of living, and inflation – could plunge even more families into poverty in MK.

Councillor Pete Marland, Labour leader of the Council, said: “While the Conservative Government is frozen trying to defend a Prime Minister who broke the rules and lied about it, we’re proposing half a million pounds to help our residents struggling with fuel bills. The Progressive Alliance will continue to help people when they need it the most, and I’m proud of that.”

Lib Dem Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet member for Tackling Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “The Progressive Alliance has, once again, stepped in to help our residents when the Conservative Government has not. This half a million pounds will protect the most vulnerable from poverty, and ensure they don’t have to choose between buying dinner, switching the heating on, or being in debt.”

Aside from providing financial relief, the energy efficiency measures proposed by the Cabinet will also help households reduce their carbon footprint.