Council pledges help as Milton Keynes hospital is named as worst in the country for waiting times

The leader of MK City Council leader is backing hospital bosses over their waiting times shock and offering to work with them to get more investment.

Last week shocking wait times figures were released showing Milton Keynes University Hospital to be the worst performing hospital for patients having to wait over 18 weeks for planned routine treatment

More than 60% of local people are having to wait over 18 weeks for care, it was revealed.

Milton Keynes Labour politicians claim the local Conservative MPs are responsible after promised investment in the hospital has failed to happen. This includes the much-needed new Women’s and Children’s Wing, which has been “significantly delayed”, says council leader Peter Marland.

He has also linked the crisis to overstretched GP services in the city.

Pete has now written to the hospital’s CEO Joe Harrison to offer the council’s full support.

And he has stated that by working together, MK City Council and MKUH can make the case that the situation needs urgent additional resources.

Pete has confirmed his full confidence in the management team at the hospital and said the figures are in no way a reflection of the work that the Trust’s doctors, nurses and staff undertake to deliver services in difficult circumstances.

He said: “It is obviously deeply disappointing that the new Women’s and Children’s Wing at the hospital has been significantly delayed. I understand that the hospital has consistently made the case that the facility could be delivered quickly if formally approved, and the council has indicated we would expedite our planning responsibilities quickly in order to ensure swift delivery.”

His letter to MKUH CEO Joe Harrison states: “I am writing to you regarding the concerning publication of figures that show Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust is the worst performing hospital in the country for waiting times longer than 18 weeks for treatment.

"I would like to confirm my full confidence in the management team at the hospital, and you personally, and offer you the council’s full support in seeking to resolve these issues.

“I know that you have consistently advocated for extra levels of investment into the hospital, both in terms of revenue and capital.

“It is obviously deeply disappointing that the new Women’s and Children’s Wing at the hospital has been significantly delayed...I’m aware that your board recently discussed that the delay to the project now means the original concept may have to be significantly scaled back due the reduction in the real terms value of the proposed funding envelope.

I am sure you share my concerns that the published statistics are concerning, and we must do all we can to improve the situation. I would therefore be grateful if you could let me know how the council could assist you further on making the case for investment in our hospital and other NHS services.