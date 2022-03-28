Council quotes almost £40,000 to replace single staircase in Milton Keynes

A pensioner is fighting MK Council about its quote to replace an outside metal staircase at a flat on Heelands.

Jeffrey Tanner received notification that MK Council intends to replace the one-storey flight of stairs to his flat in Tranlands Brigg on Heelands.

He says the council's estimated price of £39,169.83 is "ridiculously high" - and he does not even believe the replacement is necessary anyway.

This is the staircase that will cost almost £39K to replace

Mr Tanner owns the flat but rents it out. The council's home ownership team has told him his share of the cost will be £19,584.92.

"It will be made of steel but I suspect it could be made of gold for that cost!" he said.

He wrote to MK Council chief executive Michael Bracey to complain, but received a reply stating: "You will need to address these concerns with the team concerned."

Mr Tanner said: "From past experience that will be a complete waste of time."

He now faces having to get out a loan to pay for his share.

"As a pensioner aged 71, I will have to pay this back over 24 months at £816.04 per month. But the rental income, after paying the mortgage and service charges and before tax, is only £500 per month," he said.

"It would be devastating. I would have no alternative but to evict my tenant of eight years (resulting in the council having to re-house him) and sell the property.

"This at a time when my energy bill is rising by more than twice and the cost of groceries is also shooting up."

The Citizen asked MK Council about the seemingly high cost of the staircase.