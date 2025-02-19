Council removes more than 20 new graffiti scrawls each working day in Milton Keynes

Graffiti artists are keeping specialist council workers rushed off their feet, removing an average of more than 20 eyesore scrawls every single working day in MK.

And this week they have warned graffiti vandals that their action will not be tolerated and firm action will be taken against them.

Milton Keynes City Council has worked alongside businesses and partners through the Safety, Theft, Anti-Social Behaviour, and Retail Crime Taskforce (START) to set up a special team of graffiti removers.

They are equipped with a multi-purpose van fitted with a pressure washer to remove the paint at speed after instances are reported. The team also carries graffiti wipes and, in cases where cleaning isn’t possible, paint is used to cover vandalism.

Last year alone the team removed more than 5,400 pieces, equating to an average of 20 each working day.

The city council is determined to prevent and deter graffiti, which it says blights the city’s “welcoming and open appearance”.

Work is currently underway to introduce a new Artificial Intelligence tool to analyse reports, discover who the culprits are, and manage the resources needed to tackle future vandalism.

Additional CCTV is also planned as a deterrent.

Weekly inspections have been introduced in the city centre, with daily checks in priority areas. Further work is being done to ensure graffiti on private land visible to the public is removed.

The council will always try to work with the property owner in the first instance but will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who fail to comply.

Cabinet member for Community Safety and Partnerships, Cllr Amber McQuillan, said: “Graffiti vandalism simply isn’t acceptable. It takes an incredible amount of resource to manage this issue, and my thanks go out to the team and partners who are working hard to tackle it. By using the latest technology, targeted enforcement, and strong partnerships, we’re making a real difference.”

She added: “But let me be clear—graffiti will not be tolerated and we won’t hesitate to take action against vandals.”

Anyone wishing to report graffiti can do so through the MK City Council’s website here.