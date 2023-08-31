Council seeks permission to build paved walkway for residents trapped on 'forgotten' estate in Milton Keynes

MK Council is striving to build a paved walkway for residents who have to walk through a field full of stinging nettles to exit their estate.

The Citizen described earlier today the problems faced by families living on Eaton Leys, a large Barratt Homes development to the south of Bletchley.

Unless people are travelling by car, it is almost impossible to get out to the nearest shops or take children to school, they say.

This is the 'path' residents currently have to use to exit on foot the Eaton Leys estate in Milton Keynes

Residents are faced with either walking dangerously along a busy dual carriageway leading to the Kelly’s Kitchen roundabout roundabout or trying to battle their way across an overgrown field full of stinging nettles.

The ‘path’ through the field is only as wide as a bicycle tyre at times and impossible for people with buggies or wheelchairs to navigate.

Residents told the Citizen they feel their estate has been forgotten: "We have approached our local council officers and the housing team for our estate but we are just hitting brick walls,” said one.

"We are all very frustrated and feel trapped in our own homes. This is not right and something has to be done.”

Barratt Homes pledged to the Citizen earlier today to build a new bridge over the River Ouzel to connecting Eaton Leys pedestrians and cyclists to the existing redway network.

“We hope to be able to submit plans to MK Council next month and once approved, we anticipate the bridge will be available from May next year,” they said.

But this afternoon there was even better news from Milton Keynes City Council.

A spokesperson told the Citizen the council has made an application to Historic England to turn the makeshift field path into a proper paved walkway.

"The field is what’s called a ‘protected ancient monument’ so this kind of work needs their approval first,” they said.

The spokesman added: “We have cut the growth back to make it easier for residents to use the path, and will continue to do so.