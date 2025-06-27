Council set to award more cash to Citizens Advice to prevent homelessness in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council is set to award £175,292 to Citizens Advice to continue delivering crucial advice and homelessness prevention services.

The city council first partnered with Citizens Advice Milton Keynes (CAMK) in 2020 to support local people with housing advice, financial guidance and mediation.

Over the past five years, this work has helped nearly 40,000 local people, resolving 83,000 individual issues which could have potentially led to families becoming homeless.

The grant ensures that important early intervention services can continue; these help vulnerable residents stay in their homes which is better for the individuals and also helps the city council to reduce long-term spend on providing temporary accommodation, which cost more than £10m last year.

A decision to award the funding is scheduled for next week.

Cllr Donna Fuller, Cabinet member for Adult Services, Health and Communities, said: “City Council colleagues and CAMK work together to support individuals who are facing difficult times. They do an incredible job to help people avoid homelessness by stepping in early. This funding will ensure vital support continues for those who need it most.”

CAMK can offer residents free, confidential advice on everything from housing problems, debt and benefits, to immigration, family issues and bereavement.

The charity helps helps more than 8000 people in Milton Keynes every year.

But it is largely run by volunteers and is dependant upon grants and donations. It no longer runs a drop-in service in CMK but instead people can call an adviser on weekdays from 9am to 5pm on 0808 278 7991 or use the new Digital Drop-in Service open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm.