Council slammed for voting down extra flood defence protection for Milton Keynes

Local Conservatives have criticised ruling councillors for voting against a budget amendment to protect homes and businesses prone to floods.

The Labour and Liberal Democrat Progressive Alliance refused to support the Tory's bid for funding to enable additional flood defence measures in parts of the borough.

The suggested package would have funded community flood recovery responders, flood relief kits, automated flood alert signs and strengthened the flood warning system to provide more time to respond.

The Conservative's flood defence package for MK was voted down

This week flooding has threatened Milton Keynes after Storm Franklin struck led to an increase in the River Ouse levels. Official flood alerts were issued on Monday for Newport Pagnell, Wolverton and Furzton Lake while flood warning were issued in Bancroft Park, Blue Bridge, Stacey Bushes, Loughton and Shenley, Furzton Lake area, Emerson Valley and Tattenhoe.

In Stony Stratford, where floods have been extremely damaging in the past, residents were also warned that the river measured higher than its normal 0.30m.

Conservative councillor for Stony Stratford, Joseph Hearnshaw, proposed the flood defence package and has been working closely with the local flood action group in Stony Stratford:

He said: “It is so disappointing that the Labour and Liberal Democrat Councillors made the decision to reject additional flood prevention measures for our residents.