Council to auction off four of its family homes in coveted areas of Milton Keynes at bargain prices

By Sally Murrer
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST
A decision from the city’s council to auction off four of its houses has left some people confused.

The properties are all going under the hammer at auction next month – at guide prices that seem to be a bargain.

All of them are in established and quite coveted areas of MK. Two are in Olney, one in Sherington and the fourth is in Buckingham Road in Bletchley.

These are the four council-owned houses being auctioned off in Milton Keynes. The top right is in Sherington, the next two are in Olney and the bottom left is in Buckingham Road, Bletchley.These are the four council-owned houses being auctioned off in Milton Keynes. The top right is in Sherington, the next two are in Olney and the bottom left is in Buckingham Road, Bletchley.
All require some renovation and refurbishment.

Milton Keynes City Council posted on its social media today: “ From time to time council properties become surplus to requirements. In order to get the best value for money the council agree to sell these properties on the open market.”

The post added: “If you are looking for residential properties for sale...it is highly unlikely that the council will sell 'ready to move in' residential properties through this process.”

But members of the public have asked why the council is selling off precious stock when there is such a shortage of affordable rental homes in the city.

One woman posted: “I'm confused. With so many homeless people, how can council properties be surplus to requirements and sold off? Isn't the reason we have so many struggling /homeless families because the government decided to allow people to buy council houses in the first place?”

All of the homes are being sold through Allsop auctioneers and all are freehold with vacant possession.

Two of the houses are in Moores Hill cul-de-sac in Olney’s Yardley Road. – number 57 and number 43. Both are three bed semis with two reception rooms, a kitchen, a pantry and front and rear gardens.

The guide price is £200,000 apiece.

The next house is an end terrace in Perry Lane, Sherington and this has a guide price of just £150,000.

It has two reception rooms, a kitchen, an external WC, and three bedrooms an upstairs bathroom. There is a large garden at the side and rear

The final property is a detached bungalow in Buckingham Road, Bletchley. With a guide price of £200,000, it has four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a kitchen, bathroom and WC. It comes with a garage and off street parking.

