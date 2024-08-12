Council to buy dozens of homes for young and single homeless people in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 50 young, single and homeless people are to be given new homes in MK.

Milton Keynes City Council is partnering with Milton Keynes YMCA to give 51 young people at risk of homelessness a permanent roof over their heads..

The one and two-bedroom properties will be acquired with funding from Homes England and support will be available through an accompanying grant of £500,000 from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

MK City Council secured the funding as part of the Government’s Single Homelessness Accommodation scheme.

More than 50 properties are being purchased ti house homless young and single people in Milton Keynes

People aged between 18-25 currently based at the YMCA’s campus in Central Milton Keynes will be given priority to move into these homes as part of wider work to reduce the risk of them returning to the streets.

Around 60% of young people housed by MKYMCA identify as having mental health needs, while 50% have a background of trauma. Residents at MKYMCA have access to a high level of support at the campus in the city centre, but there is a lack of affordable move-on accommodation available. The partnership between the city council and MKYMCA will give people the support they need and access to secure homes with affordable rents.

The city council is due to enter into a formal agreement with all partners involved in the project.

They have not said where the homes will be or how much they will cost.

Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Ed Hume, said today (Monday): “We know that access to affordable housing is a major issue, especially for young people. I’m proud that we have secured this funding and are working with MKYMCA to give these young people a more hopeful future after the challenges they have faced. A new home is more than just a roof over someone’s head, it’s a fresh opportunity to get settled, access work and build a better future.”

Meanwhile new figures show more than 1,000 homeless children are living in temporary accommodation with their parents in Milton Keynes while waiting to be allocated a permanent property.

