Council to consider imposing 20mph speed limit across entire town in Milton Keynes

A councillor is backing residents’ demands for an 20mph speed limit to be imposed across an entire town.

More than 100 people in Woburn Sands have signed a petition asking for their 20mph zone to be extended to all residential streets.

Currently the limit applies to all major artery roads in the town apart from the busy Downham Road, which is described as a “well-used rat run” by drivers avoiding the congestion at the Aspley Hill and High Street junction.

Residents in Woburn Sands want all major residential streets to be 20mph

Cllr David Hopkins, whose Danesborough and Walton Ward includes Woburn Sands, will be presenting the resident’s petition to Milton Keynes City Council’s meeting tomorrow (Wednesday).

He said: “In a recent survey of local people in Woburn Sands, 82% of those who responded supported a uniform reduction of the speed limit to 20MPH across the whole of the town.

"The petition is signed by over 100 Downham Road residents concerned that Downham Road remains the only major artery in the town not to enjoy the benefit of a 20mph restriction… Reducing the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph on this busy residential street would benefit all residents of Woburn Sands and its neighbouring communities.”

Cllr Hopkins says the reduced limit would make the roads “less attractive” to drivers, thus decreasing traffic volumes. It would also increase road safety for all, encouraging cyclists back onto the roads and making it possible for children to cycle to local schools.

This would have “knock on positive health consequences for all”, he said.

Air pollution and traffic noise would be reduced, leading to a more pleasant, healthy, and less stressful living environment in Woburn

Sands.

“It would attract visitors in to use local facilities including shops, cafes, restaurants, the library, and other businesses, and encourage nature networks and increasing biodiversity in the town,” said the councillor.

