Council to continue support for people with hearing and visual impairments in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes City Council is continuing a service that offers dedicated support to local people living with hearing and visual impairments.

For six years, the city council has funded the Sensory Support Service which is run by Birmingham Institute for the Deaf (BID). The team provides information, advice, assessment and practical support to eligible adults and children with a sensory loss as well as their unpaid carers and parents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This support is delivered from its office in Central Milton Keynes, in community venues or at home with residents.

MK Council is continuing its service for people with visual and hearing impairment

The service has already helped more than 1,000 local families, providing hundreds of items of equipment plus training sessions, demonstrations and events. The service also offers specialist assessments for people with a sensory loss to help them access additional support.

Yesterday, (Tuesday) a decision was made to award a new four year contract, ahead of the existing contract coming to an end in March.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “Services like this continue to make a big difference for residents of all ages. We know that sensory loss can have a huge impact on everyday activities and people’s quality of life but with the right support, the impact can be minimised. Whether you or someone in your family are Deaf, hard of hearing, have a visual impairment or dual sensory loss, local help is available.”