A cost of living emergency is to be declared in Mk, where 20% of adults are already behind on their household bills.

The Progressive Alliance which runs Milton Keynes City Council will declare the emergency state at Full Council this Wednesday.

Councillors are set to raise their concerns about the Government’s ‘shambolic’ lack of action to support families through the worst financial crisis in a generation.

20% of adults are already struggling to pay their bills in MK

The alliance estimates one in five adults across Milton Keynes is already behind on their household bills, and predict families will feel the “catastrophic” impact of crippling inflation, the energy crisis, wage stagnation and soaring mortgage rates this winter.

Already the council has allocated more than £18m in support for struggling residents and will soon unveil details of its emergency Winter Plan which features practical measures to support families through the winter.

These include over £15 million to help residents on low incomes pay their Council Tax bill, £3 million for concessionary public transport fares, half a million pounds to help people struggling with the energy crisis and £150,000 to maintain a Local Welfare Provision Scheme.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Sam Crooks will be moving the motion to declare a cost of living emergency:

Advertisement

He said: “The cost of living crisis is already devastating families across the city, and it is only expected to get worse. The harsh reality is that, in the next few months, people will have to choose between heating their homes, putting food on the table, or getting themselves into debt. I hope that my fellow councillors will join me in condemning the Government’s sheer lack of action and declare a cost of living emergency immediately.”

Councillor Jane Carr, Liberal Democrat Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for the cost of living crisis, said: “The people of Milton Keynes need reassurance as we head into an incredibly tough winter, but instead the Government has withdrawn help for families with energy bills beyond April 2023 after originally promising help to everyone for two years. This lack of stability has seen the Progressive Alliance step up to provide support where the Government has failed.

“By declaring a cost of living emergency, we are saying that enough is enough. Families need real practical support through this crisis.”

Councillor Emily Darlington is the Deputy Leader of the Labour Group and Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Milton Keynes South. She said: “People on the lowest incomes are being hit hardest during this crisis. The Government’s plan to cut national insurance and limit energy bill rises gives richer homes £4,700 worth of support – but poorer homes receive less than HALF of this. It’s despicable given the fact that this financial support could limit the number of families plunging into poverty.

Advertisement