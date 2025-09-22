Council to door-knock thousands of Milton Keynes homes for a Big Conversation this week

Milton Keynes City Council will approach thousands of tenants' homes this week to hear their views on housing services.

It is part of The Big Conversation - an initiative giving tenants, shared owners and leaseholders the chance to share their views and help shape housing services for the better.

The city council is the biggest landlord in Milton Keynes, with more than 11,000 council homes. Council teams will be taking to the streets this week to listen to residents’ experiences and gather feedback.

The Big Conversation is all about being open, listening, and building stronger relationships with residents.

Milton Keynes City Council is knocking on thousands of homes this week as part of The Big Conversation initiative. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council

It’s also a chance for tenants to hear how their feedback is already making an impact - like helping to shape a new repairs and maintenance contract.

The new contract was started last month, and gives the council more control over the work being done. It offers evening repair appointments and ensures urgent repairs are completed quicker.

Residents are encouraged to continue The Big Conversation off of their doorstep.

They can contact council teams directly through residents’ groups, and share feedback through a perception survey which will run until the end of March.

Cabinet Member for Housing, councillor Ed Hume: “The Big Conversation is about putting tenants and leaseholders at the centre of everything we do.”

“We’re out this week listening to people and showing them how their feedback helps us improve. We’re committed to building stronger connections."