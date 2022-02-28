Council to hand out £20k in grants for Queen's Jubilee celebrations in Milton Keynes

Conservative councillors have secured grants to help communities in Milton Keynes mark the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in style.

Community groups and parish councils will be able to apply for the cash to hold their own events to mark the occasion over the official extended bank holiday weekend in June.

As part of MK Council’s budget, the Conservatives proposed adding £20,000 to celebrate the unprecedented anniversary.

The four day bank holiday starts on Thursday June 2

Communities will be invited to come up with a range of activities, which might involve parties on public land, street parties and other gatherings. The holiday begins on Thursday June 2 and runs until to Sunday June 5.

More information will be made available soon about how people can apply for the local fund.

Cllr Alex Walker, leader of the MK Conservative Group, said: “This will be a historic moment and we know that communities will want to come together to celebrate it in style.