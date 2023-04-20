Council to install more dropped kerbs to make areas of Milton Keynes more accessible
Highways officers conducted surveys to find the best locations
Dropped kerbs being installed in Bletchley to make the town more accessible.
Milton Keynes City Council will build the kerbs on heavily used in over a dozen areas that have high footfall – including near schools, community centres, shopping areas and retirement homes.
Highways teams conducted surveys to analyse the best locations for the accessibility works, also taking into consideration the proximity of any existing dropped kerbs in the area.
The surveys found that most footways in and around the town centre and the busier shopping areas already had dropped kerbs, but this work will further boost accessibility in other parts of the town.
The areas include:
Porchester Close behind the shops
Church Street, at the junction of Victoria Road
Fern Grove, the pathway near Waterhall Care Home and the rear entrance to Leon School
Witham Court, near the Medical Centre
Multiple sections of Mikern Close
Bedford Street, at the junction of St Martin’s Street.
Highways teams will be carrying out the works in April and May.
Councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet member for Public Realm, said: “We’re working hard to make MK a more accessible place for all, and these works will help keep our communities connected and make it easier for everybody to travel throughout the town.”
Bletchley Park ward councillor Nigel Long said: “It’s great news that more accessibility works are being completed throughout Bletchley. This will make it easier for everybody to access community facilities and ultimately make Milton Keynes more inclusive for all.”
The City Council has also set aside £50,000 to install more dropped kerbs elsewhere across the city in 2023/24.