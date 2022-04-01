Council to invest £2million to improve bus shelters across Milton Keynes

The tender process to kickstart the project for new bus shelter suppliers is to be announced on Tuesday.

The Labour/Lib Dem run council is committed to sustainable transport, and will make sure there will be a variety of new bus shelters, including shelters with:

> Carbon reducing green roofs with Sedum plants

One of the Living Green bus shellters already installed features a rooftop packed with sedum plants

> Solar powered lights and energy efficient LED lighting

> Digital live timetable displays

Cabinet Member for Transport, Labour Councillor Jennifer Wilson Marklew, said: “The Progressive Alliance is committed to reducing carbon, increasing biodiversity and supporting sustainable transport - these new shelters will help us achieve those goals.

“It is our utmost priority to invest in our bus infrastructure because not only is it the sustainable thing to do, but our local bus users deserve shelters that are accessible and modern, and this investment delivers that.”

Lib Dem Councillor Robin Bradburn added: “Not only do the green bus shelters look great, but they help reduce pollution and increase biodiversity, so I’m excited to see even more go up around Milton Keynes.”

The initiative follows on from a new living green bus shelters project announced last year shelters capable of extracting harmful carbon emissions installed across MK.