Council to provide more than 25,000 free activity sessions for children in Milton Keynes this summer

Milton Keynes City Council is providing more than 25,000 activity sessions for children, young people and their families this summer.

The Holiday Fun and Food programme is aimed at local families with children in receipt of benefit-related free school meals,.

It’s designed to be a welcome boost to families who would otherwise be struggling during the extended school break.

Hundreds of different activities for all ages, ranging from music and cooking to rock climbing and outdoor adventures, will be on offer between 28 July and 21 August.

Each session includes free food and at least four hours of activities and events will run across 53 locations in Milton Keynes.

All sessions welcome children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and more than 1,000 tickets have been set aside for SEND specific activities.

Eligible families will receive an e-voucher via email on Sunday 29 June. This will enable them to book up to 16 sessions per child via the online booking system here.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “We’ve worked hard to deliver another programme of inclusive activities for young people backed up with healthy nutritious meals. This free support is a welcome boost to many families who may otherwise struggle over the school holidays. We want to make sure that as many children as possible have opportunities to try new things, build their confidence and have fun this summer.”

This year, the council worked with 27 local clubs, charities, schools and organisations to provide activities alongside its own Family Centres and Music Hub.

More information can be found here.