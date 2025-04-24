Council urges Milton Keynes residents to apply for free energy-saving home improvements under new scheme
Milton Keynes City Council is operating the Warmer Homes Grant scheme in partnership with the government,
It offers insulation, low carbon heating systems, solar panels and other energy efficiency upgrades. And all are fully funded for those who qualify.
This scheme replaces the previous grant and now has wider eligibility, meaning more people could benefit.
Previously, only households without gas heating qualified for the free help, but the updated criteria now includes those with gas heating as well as those on a means-tested benefit and living in a home with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D, E, F or G.
The grant is available to landlords as well as private tenants. Applicants must have an income of less than £36,000 a year.
Residents who think they may be eligible are encouraged to visit the Warmer Homes website to check and apply.
Cllr Shanika Mahendran, Cabinet member for Planning and Placemaking, said: “This new scheme means even more people will be able to receive upgrades to their homes. It’s quick and easy to register your interest and can go a long way in improving your home while making it more energy efficient and bringing down your bills.”
The Warmer Homes scheme delivers funding for local authorities to deliver energy performance and low carbon heating upgrades to low-income homes in England.
For full details of eligibility and what can be provided for free, see here.