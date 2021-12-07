Council vows to improve standards of private rented housing throughout Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council is set to raise the standards for tenants living in privately rented homes all over the the borough.

They are urging local landlords of rental properties to join an accreditation scheme to ensure their homes are safe, legal and secure.

The council has teamed up with the National Landlords Resident Association (NRLA) on the scheme, which will offer landlords 12 months of free membership of the NRLA, as well as high quality training and access to low-cost products to protect people’s deposits.

Landlords in Milton Keynes will be encouraged to join a national scheme

By helping local landlords, the aim is to improve housing conditions for private tenants, said council leader Pete Marland.

He said: “It’s important landlords understand their duties. We want everyone to be able to live in safe and warm homes which are well maintained in line with national regulations. Our accreditation scheme will give landlords guidance and assurance that they’re complying with the right standards so they can provide a better home for their tenants.”

MK Council recently launched its Assured Shorthold Tenancy scheme where landlords can qualify for a large cash incentive from the council on top of rent received by offering a family a home for a longer period.

This will help the council reduce the number of people in temporary accommodation.

The scheme also offers landlords additional benefits such as rent in advance, deposits, property inspections, and dedicated support.