Council vows to top up payments for people hosting Ukrainian families in Milton Keynes

Host families providing a home for Ukranian people are to receive more 'thank you' money in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council is set to top up payments for residents hosting Ukrainian families to ensure they continue receiving full support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2022, Milton Keynes has welcomed more than 550 Ukrainians and the majority of them are staying in the homes of generous local residents.

From April the national funding for hosts, intended as “thank you” payments, is set to be capped at £350 per month, the goverment has announced. This is irrespective of how long the Ukrainians have been in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has promoted the city council to commit to topping the amount up by £150 to keep payments at the same level for 12 months.

Currently, hosts receive £350 per month for the first year, increasing to £500 later, but proposed changes mean that hosts will receive a flat rate of £350. The council plans to step in to ensure that long-term hosts continue to receive enough to support families in need.

The top-up will reduce the financial burden on hosts and avoid some sponsorships having to come to an end early, which could result in Ukrainian families becoming homeless.

A decision to approve the top up payments is scheduled for next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for Planning and Placemaking, Cllr Shanika Mahendran said: "Milton Keynes residents have been so generous in opening their homes to support families who have fled war. By topping up payments, we can provide some continuity as families settle, find work, and move into their own homes, while they seek sanctuary in our community.”