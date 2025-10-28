Councillor donates part of his budget to 'fantastic' Milton Keynes breastfeeding support group

A city councillor has given a cash boost to the city’s breastfeeding support group after they helped his wife feed their baby.

Labour’s councillor for Stony Stratford, Akash Nayee, donated £500 from his ward budget to MK Milk Mentors, a community project which runs vital breastfeeding peer support sessions in Stony Stratford Library.

He said: “MK Milk Mentors provides a fantastic service that supports parents during a critical time. For many parents, this is a daunting process and having that extra support there can really take a lot of pressure off.

"My wife and I have personally benefitted massively from their expertise, and we are forever grateful for the help they provided.”

The group was started by J'Nel Metherell, a local International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC). It offers both one on one and group support to local families, as well as providing a space for parents to meet others in a similar situation.

Regular weekly groups are held all over Milton Keynes and they also offer peer supporter training to parents passionate about helping others to breastfeed.

“I am delighted to use £500 of my ward budget to help provide them with the much-needed resources to train and educate more parents and help more families across our community,” said Cllr Nayee.

Founder J'Nel said: "We are so grateful for the donation from Councillor Akash Nayee to our community organisation. It'll definitely be put to good use in continuing to provide free breastfeeding support to mothers and families in the local area.

“Milk Mentors peer supporters are passionate about postpartum care related to feeding and are always striving to provide a high standard of informed and empathetic support, that is known to result in positive outcomes for both the baby and the mum, or feeding parent, for not just physical health, but also long-term, mental and emotional health."

MK Milk Mentors sessions run every Thursday morning from 10-11:30, in Stony Public Library and its monthly group runs the third Friday of every month in Astwood.

More details of the group details and the support it offers can be found online here.