Councillor opens new weekly advice surgery in Milton Keynes town

Bletchley Park councillor Nigel Long has launched the service for residents of Bletchley Park.

The surgery will be held every Thursday from 6pm to 7pm at the West Bletchley Community Centre at the Whadden Way shops. No appointment is needed.

West Bletchley Labour councillors already run a advice surgery every Tuesday at the Frank Moran Centre from 6pm to 7pm.

Cllr Nigel Long

Cllr Long said, “We have long held a weekly advice surgery at Melrose shops. We are now putting in place an advice surgery at the Whaddon Way shops. As a new councillor for Bletchley Park, I want local residents to have access to their local councillor in Bletchley Park every week.”

Bletchley Park ward covers; the Castles, Church Green, Fairways, Poets, Saints and Racecourses areas.