Councillor praises charity that supports hundreds of Milton Keynes families affected by addiction

The city’s Liberal Democrat leader has praised a charity that supports hundreds of local families affected by drug and alcohol addiction.

Last week, Councillor Jane Carr visited DAFS (Drug & Alcohol Family Support) for a special celebration lunch to mark their recent achievement of being awarded official charity status.

They offer advice, help and support to 400 local families who have loved ones addicted to drugs or alcohol.

DAFS is a voluntary group and achieving charity status will enable it to expand its reach and provide greater support to local families navigating the challenges that living with an addict can bring.

Councillor Carr is patron of the charity. She said: “Addiction doesn’t just affect individuals; it touches entire generations and their communities. DAFS provides hope and support when people need it the most. Having worked closely with them for many years, achieving charity status is a testament to their commitment to helping families in Milton Keynes.”

The charity which is run by a committed group of volunteers, offers support in a safe, non-judgemental, and confidential environment. This includes free group sessions, led by volunteers every fortnight in Willen, Newport Pagnell, and Westcroft.

It also offers monthly Zoom meetings, and these include a session specifically for siblings, as well as a confidential Facebook page.

To bring some relief from the stress and pressure that families can be under, the charity also host a monthly well-being craft evening on the first Wednesday of each month.

For more information visit its webiste here.