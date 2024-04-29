Councillor retires after more than three decades of service to her Milton Keynes community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A councillor is retiring after serving her community for 35 years.

Councillor Hilary Saunders began her journey in 1989 as a Buckinghamshire County Councillor, where her passion for improving lives and education as well enhancing community spirit became evident.

Her dedication led her to be elected to the Milton Keynes unitary authority council when it was formed in 1996/7 and she was later made an Alderman of the city for her services.

She transitioned to become a town councillor for Wolverton and Greenleys Town Council, focusing her efforts on her home area.

She has now announced her decision to step down at the end of this month. Last week her colleagues on the town council organised a surprise afternoon tea in her honour, with guests including MK Mayor Mick Legg, Wolverton Town Mayor Bridget Lewis, former

Mayor Norman Miles, MK City Council leader Pete Marland, and John Best, Director of Community Arts Resource Centre,.

Volunteers from the Britain in Bloom group in Wolverton also attended, as well as friends from around the community.

A spokesperson from Wolverton and Greenleys Town Council said: “Cllr Saunders leaves behind a legacy of tireless dedication to public service and a profound impact on the community she has served with unwavering commitment.

“Throughout her tenure, shehas been a driving force behind numerous initiatives aimed at enriching the lives of all citizens. Notably, she played a pivotal role in fostering international relations by spearheading the twinning of Wolverton with Ploegsteert in Belgium.

"Additionally, her leadership in the Britain in Bloom competitions and municipal planting initiatives has left a lasting imprint on the landscape of Wolverton, enhancing its beauty and environmental sustainability.

“As a local resident herself, Cllr Saunders’ commitment to the betterment of her community has been unwavering. Her passion for improving the quality of life for all residents has been the guiding force behind her actions and decisions throughout her tenure.

The town council has extended its “heartfelt thanks’ for the years of service from the councillor.