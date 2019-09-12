Councillor who helped bring MK Dons to Milton Keynes granted Freedom of Parish after his death

The councillor who helped bring MK Dons to Milton Keynes has been awarded Freedom of the Parish after his death.

Labour stalwart Kevin Wilson MBE died in May, just after seeing the Dons promoted.

Kevin's wife pictured accepting the award from Cllr Sue Smith, leader of Woughton Community Council

Despite his long illness, he had also helped his Labour colleagues during local elections days previously.

Following a unanimous vote, Woughton Community Council this week awarded the Freedom of the Parish to Kevin. His wife, Woughton councillor Pam Wilson, accepted it on his behalf.

Kevin was part of Woughton throughout his time in Milton Keynes, moving first to Netherfield and then spending the next 40 years living on Eaglestone and then Coffee Hall.

As both a parish and ward councillor, he was a giant of Milton Keynes politics, described as ‘the best MP we never had’ by Cllr Alex Walker, leader of the Conservative group.

.Kevin was the first councillor to listen to Pete Winkelman in the 1990s and welcome the "bonkers" idea to bring the Dons football to Milton Keynes .

