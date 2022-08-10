Councillors call for football to be made compulsory for girls in Milton Keynes schools

MK’s Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance says the government has not delivered on the promises it made when the first made the bid for the UK to host the UEFA Women’s EURO tournament.

Official guidance still states states that girls should be taught “comparable sports” to football in schools.

But the MK councillors agree with England’s Lionesses team that football should be mandatory – and that girls should have access to at least two hours if PE each week in school.

Councillors are calling for girls football to be made mandatory in schools

They believe football should be made part of the national curriculum.

Local councillor Jane Carr, who is the Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member responsible for sport, said: “This summer, England became European Champions for the first time in history. Since then, the 23 inspiring players have set out their goal to encourage women and girls to take up football.”

She added: “It’s a shame that the government aren’t engaging with the players’ calls to make football equal and accessible for all. The government has even gone as far as refusing to change the wording of guidance which states that girls should be taught ‘comparable sports’ to football. What sort of picture does this paint for women’s football?

“It’s crucial that women and girls have equal access to the sport, to ensure it can be played and enjoyed by generations to come.

Cllr Jane Carr at Newport Pagnell's mural of football star Leah Williamson