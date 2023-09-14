Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Animal-loving Liberal Democrat councillors are calling on food charities in the city to help struggling pet owners.

They have proposed a motion at Full Council calling on local food charities to provide animal food as well as human foor,.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move comes as the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets across the city.

Lib Dem Councillor Jane Carr pictured with her dog. She is calling on food banks and charities to help struggling pet owners in Milton Keynes

In July MK Food Bank revealed that one in 25 households across the city cannot afford to buy enough food, and every week around 50 more people are contacting them for the very first time.

If these households with much-loved family pets, they are struggling to afford to feed and care for them.

The RSPCA nationally has reported that as many as seven in 10 pet owners are worried about the cost of caring for their animals, with a fifth concerned about how they’ll feed them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the local RSPCA branch is dealing with unprecedented numbers of cats, dogs and other small animals that have been abandoned and left to fend for themselves on the streets of Milton Keynes.

The Lib Dems are worried about the devastating impact that rehoming family pets could have on owners mental and physical health.

Councillor Jane Carr, a dog owners and Cabinet member for Tackling Social Inequalities, proposed the motion to encourage local food organisations such as MK Food Bank and SOFEA to work with animal charities to help struggling pet owners to improve their mental health.

She said: “Hard working families across the city have taken a big hit. And for those families with animals, it’s heart-breaking that they’re forced to make the tough decision to give up their family pets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The City Council has spent millions of pounds to help residents with the cost-of-living crisis and to support people with physical and mental health, but we also want to encourage a partnership between local food charities and animal organisations to ensure any surplus or excess pet food can be made available for struggling owners.”

Last year, Milton Keynes City Council gave £100,000 to help local food charities and also invested £110,000 in local mental health projects to help the city’s residents.

As well as struggling pet owners, animal shelters are also facing rising costs due to the cost-of-living crisis, and with more animals arriving on their doorstep, this is putting even more pressure on an already stretched service.

Councillor Jenni Ferrans who represents Monkston and is a cat owner herself, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is wreaking havoc with people’s mental health, they’re anxious, stressed, and for many the financial strain on social activities has led to feelings of isolation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement