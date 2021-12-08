Councillors demand Milton Keynes MPs apologise over Downing Street's controversial Christmas party video

MK Liberal Democrat councillors are demanding the city's two MPs apologise on behalf of their Prime Minister about the controversial Christmas party video.

The video, available to watch here on ITV, shows Downing Street staff laughing last year about a Christmas party being held.

Today Liberal Democrat group leader on Milton Keynes Council, Cllr Robin Bradburn, said: “Milton Keynes MPs Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt must condemn Boris Johnson's behaviour and apologise on behalf of their party."

Milton Keynes MPs Iain Stewart (left) and Ben Everitt

He added: "Boris Johnson's Conservative party is taking this country for fools. People in this area will see right through his poor excuses and evasive answers.

"People in Milton Keyes spent their Christmas away from loved ones, and sadly too many, lost family and friends to this awful virus. At a time of great sacrifice when the pandemic was at its worst, it is disgraceful to think that people in Downing Street were laughing about holding a Christmas party.

"Enough is enough. This government must be held accountable to an inquiry into all their rule breaking; from Barnard Castle to this latest episode. It cannot be one rule for them and another for the rest of us."

Earlier today, amid mounting public fury, Boris Johnson apologised for the video. He said he shared people's anger and had ordered an inquiry into whether rules had been broken.

The Citizen has forwarded the Lib Dems message on to the office of Milton Keynes MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart, who do not appear on the video and are not mentioned on it.