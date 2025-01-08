Councillors demand more affordable housing in Milton Keynes as 1,100 local families face homelessness in 2025
A staggering 1,100 local families are expected to lose their homes, many due to evictions from private landlords.
And with the average house price in the city increasing by £16,000, to £322,235, last year, most have no hope of buying a home of their own.
Thec concerning figures have been released today (Wednesday) by Milton Keynes Liberal Democrats, who are calling for renewed action on affordable housing as they push for proper investment to tackle our growing housing crisis.
With house prices continuing to rise and without proper support from the government, hundreds of residents are being left behind, unable to find homes that suit their needs or fit their budgets, they say.
Affordable housing has always been a longstanding priority for the Lib Dems and now in the New Year, local councillors sare urging the overnment must do more to deliver fair and sufficient funding.
Lib Dem spokesperson for Housing, Councillor Jenni Ferrans, said: “For years we have been fighting to ensure everyone has a chance to live in a home they can afford. But with over 1100 families expected to be homeless in MK – the highest average ever, the new homes we need must be genuinely affordable.”
She added: “But it’s not just homes. Without a stable home, people’s health, education, and job prospects are seriously affected. The government must do better.”
Lib Dem leader Councillor Jane Carr added: “Clearly Britain is in an affordable housing crisis, but this is not just a political issue, it’s about fairness and dignity. The New Year is an opportunity to change the course and give residents new hope for affordable housing before more people are priced out of their communities.
"The government must now make this their priority and deliver the funding required to provide the 150,000 genuinely affordable homes we need nationally every year.”
Meanwhile, according to the Office for National Statistics, the average monthly rent for a home in Milton Keynes is currently £1,275. This is a 6.2% increase from the previous year.