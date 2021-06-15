Councillors pledge to make Milton Keynes the greenest city in the WORLD

The new Progressive Alliance of MK Council has its sights making Milton Keynes the Greenest City in the World.

Their new plan is due to be approved at tomorrow's full council meeting, with details of how the Labour and Lib Dem alliance plans to deliver on five key priorities.

These are: A fair and prosperous economic recovery, doing the essentials well, building better communities, tackling child poverty and supporting young people, and taking action on climate change.

The MK Council plan

The key commitments to tackling climate change include reducing carbon, increasing biodiversity and supporting sustainable transport across the city.

The Alliance is planning to open the MK’s first all-through, zero carbon school.

It will also continue developing the MK Connect Demand Responsive Transport service to encourage more sustainable travel and to ensure the city’s economic recovery is a green one, with a focus on green jobs and industries to help meet the target of making MK carbon neutral by 2030.

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for climate and sustainability, said:

“Making MK carbon neutral by 2030 has been a target of the Council for the last three years and by working together the new Progressive Alliance will continue to work and innovate to meet this target”