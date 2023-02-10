Councillor’s ward donation helps keep people in Milton Keynes warm this winter

Councillor Emily Darlington has used her ward donation to buy Winter Warmer Packs for the most needy

A Milton Keynes councillor spent her ward grant to help keep families warm this winter as temperatures plummet and the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Labour Councillor Emily Darlington, who represents Bletchley East, spent the full £1,000 buying blankets and duvets to form part of ‘Winter Warmer Packs’ that are given to the ward’s most vulnerable residents.

The Winter Warmer Packs also consist of gloves, hot water bottles, and other items to help those on the lowest incomes.

Emily said: “It’s heart-breaking that many people across my ward are faced with the harsh reality of choosing between heating their homes, skipping meals, or putting themselves in crippling debt.

"The council is doing all it can to support the most vulnerable through the cost-of-living crisis, with millions of pounds in direct support coming this year, but in the meantime, I hope these Winter Warmer Packs will help provide immediate relief from the cold.”

The Winter Warmer Packs are usually handed out at the council’s money saving advice sessions, which sees residents attend Spotlight Community Centre to meet various organisations and hear advice on how they can reduce their spending. City Council officers, council housing maintenance contractor MEARS, older people’s charity Age UK, and debt advice service MK Money Lifeline are among the partners at the weekly events.

Mariee Wymer, chair of the Lakes Estate Residents’ Association, has helped put the packs together and and hand them out to vulnerable residents.

She said: “These Winter Warmer Packs have become a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable people living in the Lakes Estate. People have been able to pick what they need and they’ve made a real difference during this winter’s cold spell. I’d like to thank Councillor Darlington for donating many blankets and duvets that people otherwise would struggle to afford.”