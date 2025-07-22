Council's family centres to receive extra funding in Milton Keynes

City MPs have welcomed extra funding to give Milton Keynes children the best start in life.

Milton Keynes City Council will receive additional cash this financial year to help prepare for the roll-out of the Government’s ‘Best Start Family Service’ in 2026.

Nationally, half a million more children will benefit from the roll out of new ‘Best Start Family Hubs’ across every local authority – strengthening support for families and ensuring all children get the very best start in life. Support will be available for the babies, children and families who will benefit the most, including those from lower-income families and with additional vulnerabilities.

Despite significant financial pressure, the city’s Labour Council has managed to maintain 10 popular family centres across the city, which provide advice on things like managing money, child development and school readiness, as well as hosting baby groups, play sessions and after school clubs. They also provide coffee mornings, community larders, and support for those hoping to return to work.

It is hoped that the additional Government funding will significantly bolster these efforts and allow more families across the city to access the vital support they need to improve children’s development in Milton Keynes.

Callum Anderson, Labour MP for Buckingham & Bletchley, said: “Sure Start was one of the greatest products of the last Labour Government, and helped so many children to achieve what they otherwise might not have. I am so excited about the new ‘Best Start’ service, which will continue that legacy and drive attainment in Milton Keynes and the country.”

Emily Darlington, Labour MP for Milton Keynes Central, added: “This new funding is a fantastic announcement that will allow the local authority to give more high-quality support to parents and carers and their children.”

Chris Curtis, Labour MP for Milton Keynes North said “We believe that children should be given the support and opportunities to succeed from the earliest stages in life.”

Cllr Joe Hearnshaw, Labour Cabinet Member for Children and Young People on Milton Keynes City Council, concluded: “We’ve worked hard to maintain our support for children and families in Milton Keynes, and our family centres are popular hubs of local activity that provide a lifeline for many. ”