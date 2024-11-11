Council's occupational therapy team helps thousands of people in Milton Keynes

Get in touch with the council if you know someone who'd benefit from occupational therapy help in Milton Keynes

Thousands of MK people have been helped by the council’s occupational therapy team over the past year, figures show.

This week (4-10 November) is Occupational Therapy Week and Milton Keynes City Council is highlighting the work of its specialised teams.

Occupational Therapists at the council work with adults who may be struggling with everyday tasks, to help them to maintain or improve their independence. Their involvement can range from providing equipment to aid with a person’s recovery through to long term support.

In the past year, Occupational Therapists have recommended more than 600 major adaptations to local people’s homes including installing easy-access showers and stairlifts.

Local people have also received more than 5,000 pieces of equipment such as hoists, bathing equipment and grab rails. This work helps residents to stay at home and live more independently, as well as reducing the demand on hospitals by preventing admissions.

Councillor Donna Fuller, Cabinet member for Adult Services, Health & Communities, said: “Our Occupational Therapists are a lifeline to so many adults who want to regain or maintain their independence at home. The team works with thousands of residents to understand their individual needs and what can be done to improve their quality of life. If you or a loved one could benefit from this expert support, please do contact us.”

If you know someone who has difficulty with everyday tasks and could benefit from some occupational therapy help, you can visit the council’s website here or get in touch via emailing [email protected].