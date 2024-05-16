Council's plan to built 63,000 more homes in Milton Keynes is 'reckless', says opposition group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City Conservatives have vowed to challenge the council’s plan to build tens of thousands more homes in MK, slamming it as ‘reckless’.

The Labour-run council aims to build 63,000 more homes locally by 2050.

Currently the city has 118,000 homes and the plan would double its existing population and cause it to physically grow by more than 50%.

You can see the proposals in MK New City Plan: Emerging Growth Options,

There are plans to build tens of thousands more homes in Milton Keynes

Cllr Shazna Muzammil, the newly appointed MK Conservative Group Leader and member for Tattenhoe Ward, has shared her enthusiasm about leading her Group into the new Council year and, after last night’s Full Council meeting, has shared her readiness to take on crucial local issues and champion the needs of all Milton Keynes residents.

She said her group is poised to “rigorously hold the Labour administration accountable”, adding “We are particularly criticising Labour’s reckless expansion plans that may affect the city’s future development”.

Already Tory MP Ben Everitt is objecting to the expansion proposals , which names a list of sites for the new homes.

These include 1,000 in Bletchley, 15,500 more in Central Milton Keynes, between 3,500 and 12,500 on rural sites in MK North and up to 1,100 in Olney.

It suggests a new ‘town’ of 12,000 homes should be built near Castlethorpe, Hanslope and Haversham, while up to 1,000 homes should be built on the rural Chicheley Hill near Newport Pagnell and up to 3,700 more in existing villages.

The document states: “These sites have been promoted to us by developers.”