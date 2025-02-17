Council's proposal to axe sheltered housing wardens causes fury in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Budget papers released by the Labour-led City Council reveal plans to axe sheltered housing wardens to save £400k over two years, say opposition councillors.

Liberal Democrats claim this is despite Labour’s publicly claiming that no decision had been made.

The Council Budget 25/26 was discussed at the most recent Cabinet meeting and shows the Labour administration’s proposal to remove the wardens, who provide essential care to elderly and vulnerable residents in the 24 schemes managed by MKCC..

Previously Lib Dem leader Councillor Jane Carr had asked the Cabinet Member for Adult Services to give reassurance that support will be offered to those residents who will be affected financially by the changes .

Sheltered housing wardens play a vital role, say Lib Dems in Milton Keynes

The shortfall will not be covered by their housing benefit, she said.

“The Labour Cabinet Member provided assurances that no final decision had been made,” she told the Citizen.

“However, the budget proposed by the administration paints a different picture, planning to save £300,000 next year and £100,000 the year after, leaving residents.”

Now Lib Dem councillors questioning the reliability of the sheltered housing consultation process, which closed early last month.

It provided residents with three choices:

Pay £24 per week to keep their warden who carries out vital wellbeing checks.

Pay £11.82 per week to share a warden across multiple sheltered housing schemes.

Pay nothing – resulting in the complete removal of wardens.

Councillor Carr, said: “Sheltered housing wardens play a crucial role in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of elderly residents, and more importantly carrying out daily proof of life checks. We were reassured that no decision had been made, but the papers show Labour have already made up their mind to cut this vital service.

"For elderly residents who often rely solely on state pension, these added expenses will have a detrimental impact on their standard of living.”

Deputy Leader, Councillor Paul Trendall, added: “These cuts and charges come as the City Council scrambles to cover a national insurance shortfall, and instead of finding fair solutions, Labour is yet again passing the buck to the most vulnerable residents in our community, first the winter fuel payment and now this.”

Lib Dem councillors object to the additional charges and are urging residents to sign the petition online here.