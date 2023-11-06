Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple who have spent 18 months touring the country to visit every single Wetherspoon pub have published their reviews about the trio of Spoons in Milton Keynes.

Partners Andy and Izzy, who call themselves the Wetho Wanderers, started their remarkable mission since May last year.

They visit each Wetherspoons, taking photos and scoring out of five for its building, interior design and toilet facilities.

The Moon Under Water at CMK was the city's least impressive Wetherspoon pub, said the couple

“Sometimes the chain gets a bad reputation but I think a lot of people don't realise how impressive some of the buildings are,” said Andy. “Doing this has already led us to places in the country that we might not have otherwise visited and taught us plenty of new things.”

The couple’s reviews are published on their Wetho Wanderers website, detailing their likes and dislikes about each pub.

Their first visit in Milton Keynes was to the Wetherspoons in Bouverie Square on Midsummer Boulevard. Here, Andy and Izzy were impressed by the modern, standalone steel and glass building, which is quite rare for a Wetherspoons, and described it as fitting for a city such as Milton Keynes.

“Thanks to these tall glass walls the pub feels light and airy inside, and its tall ceiling gives it a spacious feel. Plenty of tables around the central bar, with booths to either side for some more secluded seating and a large, albeit quite plain, seating area to the front,” they said.

The toilets were reasonably large, but “fairly basic” with quite a standard ‘Spoons design and showing no real efforts to introduce any flair, said the couple.

They awarded the pub a rating of 3.17 out of 5.

Next stop was the Moon Under Water, a short distance away at Xscape. Here, the couple commented on the spacious but long and thin interior layout and “somewhat mismatched” colour theme.

“The toilets are quite large with a modern design, and we found the door handles (which seem to be crystallised handprints) surprisingly interesting”, they said.

"Most impressive of all, however, was the large and somewhat mysterious sculpture mounted to the ceiling towards the rear of the pub. As light features go, this is certainly one of the most interesting we’ve come across, though despite a lot of head-scratching we still couldn’t decide what it was.”

Moon Under Water was awarded a score of 2.75 out of 5.

The final stop was in Bletchley, at the city’s newest Spoons – Captain Ridley’s Shooting Party. And the couple were so impressed that they awarded it 4.58 out of 5.

"The interior is huge, with a rather traditional area at the front of the pub leading through to the bar, which is flanked by a delightful glass conservatory and and extending into a large open area, traditionally decorated with a fireplace and an open kitchen, they said.