Courier jailed for causing serious injury by dangerous and drug driving in Milton Keynes village
He was sentenced to a total of two years and four months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday. (23/5)
Rujanschi, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, was also disqualified from driving for three years, to commence at the end of his custodial sentence. He will have to take an extended re-test to regain his licence.
On 24 January last year, Rujanschi was employed as a courier delivery driver and was driving a white Nissan Interstar panel van on the A428, Bedford Road.
He was driving from Turvey towards Lavendon when he lost control of his vehicle and drifting into oncoming traffic on the opposite lane.
His van collided heavily with a blue Ford Focus, causing catastrophic damage to both vehicles.
The driver of the Ford Focus, a 44-year-old woman, was trapped and seriously injured, and spent more than four weeks in an induced coma in hospital.
Rujanschi tested positive for cocaine at the roadside and was arrested.
He was charged with the offences on July 22, 2023.
Investigating officer PC Polly Rayner of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “The victim in this case received terrible, life-threatening and life-changing injuries and endured a lengthy spell in hospital as a result of Rujanschi’s decision to drive after consuming cocaine.
“Drivers who have taken cocaine will in the hours post-consumption, experience drowsiness and fatigue.
“Those who take drugs recreationally and make conscious decisions to drive while under the effects pose a high risk to other road users.
“Rujanschi will now serve a prison sentence as a result of those decisions.
“Driving while intoxicated through drink or drugs is one of the Fatal Four, and Thames Valley Police will continue to focus efforts in investigating those involved in these types of collisions.”