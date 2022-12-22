Covid and flu outbreak in Milton Keynes causes busiest time in hospital 's history, say health bosses

Local NHS leaders are urging patients to use the right NHS service for their condition as health services across Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Luton experience their busiest period in history.

The public are being asked to use 111 online as the first port of call for health needs over the Christmas period and only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

Milton Keynes University Hospital, Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable University Hospital and ambulance services are currently experiencing an extreme level of pressure and are being stretched by the unprecedented number of people using them.

The NHS is already facing record demand on urgent and emergency care services – October and November were the busiest on record for A&E attendances and the most serious ambulance callouts.

Meanwhile, calls to 999 are up 50% compared to the same period last year and calls to NHS 111 are up 75%.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, Chief Medical Director of NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB), said: “Our local emergency departments are under extreme pressure, with higher numbers of patients seeking urgent care.

“We are asking that local people only attend accident and emergency departments if they have serious, life-threatening or dangerous conditions. For other healthcare needs, people can use 111 online, call 111, contact their GP surgery or visit their local pharmacy.

“By using health services appropriately, we can make sure that those with the most clinically urgent health needs can be treated.”

Patients should continue to call 999 if anyone requires life-saving care, with ambulance services prioritising the most clinically urgent cases. If it is not life-threatening you may have to wait longer than usual for an ambulance.

Felicity Cox, Chief Executive of BLMK ICB, said: “We are seeing increasing numbers of patients attending hospital with both COVID-19 and influenza which highlights the real need for those who are eligible to boost their immunity this winter and have their seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves, their families and carers."

“The public can also play their part by taking simple steps to look after themselves and their loved ones, and by checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

She added: “Taking sensible measures to keep yourselves and others safe during this period, such as by drinking responsibly and stocking up on your medication, will help reduce pressure on our health services.”

Health bosses say there are a number of ways to get health advice and care if you, a family member or a friend feel ill.

You can visit the NHS website for advice and information on how to look after yourself and your family. It covers thousands of illnesses and conditions.

You can also visit a pharmacy for expert advice and low-cost medicines to ease your symptoms and help treat your condition.

