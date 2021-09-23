Covid case numbers rise again in Milton Keynes following yesterday's drop
Number of Covid patients in MK hospital also increases
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:58 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:00 pm
Another 121 people have tested positive for Covid today in Milton Keynes, compared to 133 yesterday.
No local virus-linked deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours.
But during that period, eight more Covid patients have been admitted to MK hospital. This makes a total of 36 patients, two of whom are on ventilators.
Nationally, Covid deaths rose to 182 today, while another 36,710 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.
The national case rate (number of Covid cases per 100,000 people) is 302. This compares to Milton Keynes' case rate of 258.3.