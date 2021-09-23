Covid case numbers rise again in Milton Keynes following yesterday's drop

Another 121 people have tested positive for Covid today in Milton Keynes, compared to 133 yesterday.

No local virus-linked deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

But during that period, eight more Covid patients have been admitted to MK hospital. This makes a total of 36 patients, two of whom are on ventilators.

Nationally, Covid deaths rose to 182 today, while another 36,710 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.