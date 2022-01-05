Covid cases are on the rise again in Milton Keynes today
Nationally, the number of cases dropped
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 5:27 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 5:28 pm
Milton Keynes has seen 870 new Covid cases confirmed today, compared to 698 yesterday (Tuesday).
Nationally, 94,747 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and 334 deaths have been recorded. None of these was in Milton Keynes.
The UK average case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) nationally stands at 1,725. The rate in Milton Keynes is 1,873 today.
Government figures show there are currently 45 Covid patients in MK Hospital and none of them is on a ventilator.