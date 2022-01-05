Covid cases are on the rise again in Milton Keynes today

Milton Keynes has seen 870 new Covid cases confirmed today, compared to 698 yesterday (Tuesday).

Nationally, 94,747 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and 334 deaths have been recorded. None of these was in Milton Keynes.

The UK average case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) nationally stands at 1,725. The rate in Milton Keynes is 1,873 today.

The number of new Covid cases rose again today in Milton Keynes