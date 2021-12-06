Covid cases continue to reach record high in Milton Keynes

Another 334 people have had a positive test for Covid in MK today .

MK's case rate (the number of cases per 100,000 population) has now risen to 632.1, which is well above the national average of 468.8.

Last week it was revealed that an Omicron case has been recorded in Buckinghamshire. It is not yet known where in the county this was. There is now 261 Omicron variant cases in England,

Nationally, there were 51,459 positive Covid tests over the past 24 hours and 41 virus-linked deaths have been recorded.