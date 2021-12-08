Covid cases dip slightly in Milton Keynes today - but the number is still very high
The city's infection rate remains above national average
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:01 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:02 pm
Another 297 people have tested positive test for Covid in MK today.
Over the past seven days, six local deaths have been recorded where Covid was written on the death certificate.
MK's case rate (the number of cases per 100,000 population) has now risen to 680.2, which is well above the current national average of 488.2.
Nationally, there were 51,342 positive Covid tests over the past 24 hours and 161 virus-linked deaths have been recorded.