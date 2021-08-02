Covid cases drop in Milton Keynes today
But 30 Covid patients still remain in MK hospital
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 4:59 pm
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 5:00 pm
Another 71 people in MK have tested positive for the Covid in MK over the past 24 hours.
The borough's case rate (the number of cases per 100,000 people) now stands at 277.6, which is close to the has national average of 283.8.
Meanwhile the number of Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital still stands at 30, with two of them needing ventilation.
Nationally, the number of new cases was 21,952 yesterday to 31,117 today, and there have been 24 Covid-linked deaths over the past 24 hours.