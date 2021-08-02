Covid cases drop in Milton Keynes today

Another 71 people in MK have tested positive for the Covid in MK over the past 24 hours.

The borough's case rate (the number of cases per 100,000 people) now stands at 277.6, which is close to the has national average of 283.8.

Meanwhile the number of Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital still stands at 30, with two of them needing ventilation.

