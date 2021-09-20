Covid cases drop in more than two thirds of Milton Keynes this month
But in one area cases have soared by 100%
A study of Covid data from the government reveals cases are dropping in 22 out of the 32 districts in Milton Keynes.
We compared figures for August 31 to those published on September 14.
This showed just 10 districts in the borough had seen an increase in infections. The worst area was Loughton, where cases soared by 100% over the two weeks.
Meanwhile, the biggest decrease came in Newport Pagnell, where infections were down by 74% over the same period.
Overall, MK's case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) is 244.6, which is well below the national average of 311.4.
To find out how your district fared, see our gallery below. The first figure is the number of cases on August 31 and the second is the number on September 14.
The final figure shows the percentage change.
Loughton 194 388.1 100% increase
Two Mile Ash 165.4 275.6 67% increase
Oldbrook & Coffee Hall1 342 14.4 60% increase
Willen & Downhead Park 831 16.2 40% increase
Shenley Wood & Grange Farm 293.2 403.2 38% increase
Westcroft & Shenley Brook End 320.5 430.3 34% increase
Far Bletchley 180 235.4 31% increase
Walnut Tree & Tilbrook 211.5 273.7 29% increase
Great Linford & Giffard Park 170.3 185.8 9% increase
Denbigh 238.8 251.4 5% increase
Bletchley West 260 246.3 5% drop
Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands 334.6 305.5 9% drop
Bletchley East 296.6 270.8 9% drop
Linford Wood 235.6 204.2 13% drop
Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley 306.7 264.4 14% drop
Stantonbury & Bradville 302.9 257.5 15% drop
Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington 305.9 259.5 15% drop
Bletchley South 437.1 362.4 17% drop
Eaglestone & Fishermead 145.2 111.7 23% drop
Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade 270.1 202.6 25%
Woughton & Woolstone 316.6 237.4 25% drop
Olney & Lavendon 315.6 230.6 27% drop
Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill 323.5 221.4 32% drop
Bradwell Village 324.8 216.5 33% drop
Newport Pagnell South 368.6 236.9 36% drop
Wolverton & New Bradwell 326.9 209.2 36% drop
Bletchley North West 365.2 214.1 41% drop
Furzton 271.2 157 42% drop
Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton 280.5 158.5 43% drop
Bradwell Common 558.2 256.5 54% drop
Central Milton Keynes & Newlands 281.7 90.5 68% drop
Newport Pagnell North 477.1 126.3 74% drop