Covid cases drop in more than two thirds of Milton Keynes this month

A study of Covid data from the government reveals cases are dropping in 22 out of the 32 districts in Milton Keynes.

We compared figures for August 31 to those published on September 14.

This showed just 10 districts in the borough had seen an increase in infections. The worst area was Loughton, where cases soared by 100% over the two weeks.

Covid cases are dropping over most of MK

Meanwhile, the biggest decrease came in Newport Pagnell, where infections were down by 74% over the same period.

Overall, MK's case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) is 244.6, which is well below the national average of 311.4.

To find out how your district fared, see our gallery below. The first figure is the number of cases on August 31 and the second is the number on September 14.

The final figure shows the percentage change.

Loughton 194 388.1 100% increase

Two Mile Ash 165.4 275.6 67% increase

Oldbrook & Coffee Hall1 342 14.4 60% increase

Willen & Downhead Park 831 16.2 40% increase

Shenley Wood & Grange Farm 293.2 403.2 38% increase

Westcroft & Shenley Brook End 320.5 430.3 34% increase

Far Bletchley 180 235.4 31% increase

Walnut Tree & Tilbrook 211.5 273.7 29% increase

Great Linford & Giffard Park 170.3 185.8 9% increase

Denbigh 238.8 251.4 5% increase

Bletchley West 260 246.3 5% drop

Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands 334.6 305.5 9% drop

Bletchley East 296.6 270.8 9% drop

Linford Wood 235.6 204.2 13% drop

Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley 306.7 264.4 14% drop

Stantonbury & Bradville 302.9 257.5 15% drop

Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington 305.9 259.5 15% drop

Bletchley South 437.1 362.4 17% drop

Eaglestone & Fishermead 145.2 111.7 23% drop

Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade 270.1 202.6 25%

Woughton & Woolstone 316.6 237.4 25% drop

Olney & Lavendon 315.6 230.6 27% drop

Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill 323.5 221.4 32% drop

Bradwell Village 324.8 216.5 33% drop

Newport Pagnell South 368.6 236.9 36% drop

Wolverton & New Bradwell 326.9 209.2 36% drop

Bletchley North West 365.2 214.1 41% drop

Furzton 271.2 157 42% drop

Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton 280.5 158.5 43% drop

Bradwell Common 558.2 256.5 54% drop

Central Milton Keynes & Newlands 281.7 90.5 68% drop