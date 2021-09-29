Covid cases drop to below 100 in Milton Keynes today

The Covid case rate dropped below 100 in MK today, with 96 people have testing positive.

No local virus-linked deaths have been recorded locally over the past 24 hours.

Currently 36 Covid patients are in MK hospital, and two of these are on ventilators.

Nationally, Covid deaths dropped slightly to 150 today, while another 36,722 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.