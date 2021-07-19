Covid cases go DOWN in Milton Keynes on the first day of freedom
But the seven-day infection rate continues to rise
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:38 pm
There have been 89 new Covid cases confirmed in MK over the past 24 hours.
This compares to 201 cases yesterday (Sunday).
The borough's seven day case rate has risen to 369.9 cases per 100,000 people, which is still below the national average of 399.6.
Nationally there were 39,950 new cases today and 19 deaths. None of the deaths was in Milton Keynes