Covid cases high again in Milton Keynes today, as NHS leaders call for Plan B rules to be implemented

Another 203 people in MK tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours.

This is the third day running that local case numbers have topped 200. And the news comes on the day that NHS leaders called for the government to implement Covid 'Plan B' to prevent services from becoming overwhelmed again. See the Citizen story here.

Meanwhile the city's seven day infection rate has risen to 407.5 cases per 100,000 people. This is below the national average rate of 446.2.

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths was 179 today and the number of new cases rose to 49,139.